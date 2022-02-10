Minister’s visit forms part of Martists 160th anniversary celebrations

St. Mary’s College continued its 160th celebrations with a visit by Thursday Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris.

The Minister had accepted the College’s invitation to speak with senior students about his department’s innovative plans to reform the CAO and the enhanced positioning of PLC’s and apprenticeships within the further education model.

On his arrival at the S Mary’s Road school, Minister Harris met with staff and students. He spoke with Nadine McArdle, Chairperson of the Student Council, and encouraged her and the other council members to continue their pro-active work in the College. The Minister also had a few special words of political advice for Andrew Rosbotham, the current Louth representative in Dáil Na nÓg.

He then addressed sixth year students by ‘addressing the elephant in the room’ – namely the decision of his government colleague, Minister Norma Foley, to discontinue the hybrid Leaving Certificate model of the past two years.

Minister Harris reassured the students that the government was very aware of the challenges that students have faced over the past two years and this would be reflected in the adaptions to exam papers in June. He also confirmed that the marking schemes would reflect these changes and that nationally, the Leaving Certificate results in 2022 would be on a par with the 2021 profile.

He also discussed the changes to the CAO system for the current year. He encouraged students to consider carefully their options post-Leaving Certificate and while supporting the role of traditional colleges and universities, the Minister also advocated the value of considering PLC courses or apprenticeships as other career pathways.

Following the presentation, the Minister took questions from the floor from students. He was empathetic to concerns about the demand for third level places and the cost of student accommodation, particularly in Dublin. He shared some wellbeing advice to all students and concluded by asking them to ‘shut out the noise’ around the Leaving Certificate and to focus on their own work and revision in the coming months.