Minister met with members of Louth’s first Disabled Persons Organisation

Minister Anne Rabbitte and Senator Erin McGreehan with Louth members of the Independent Living Movement Ireland meeting in Dundalk

Fianna Fáil Senator and member of the Oireachtas Disability Matters Committee, Erin McGreehan, welcomed the Minister of State for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Anne Rabbitte on her recent visit to Dundalk .

The Minister met with representatives from Independent Living Movement Ireland (ILMI), to discuss Louth’s first Disabled Persons Organisation (DPO).

Paula Soraghan who is part of the Louth DPO and is employed by ILMI stressed the importance of disabled people self-advocating, it is not a disability that restricts it is our society that creates barriers.

“The value of DPO’s on a county level is so important. I hope to see Louth DPO thriving and striving, and its members, who all have a disability, speak up for change and partake in council policy groups to influence policy actions at a local level,” said Senator McGreehan.

“There is a requirement that DPOs both locally and nationally are supported financially by the State. This is integral to the implementation of the UNCRPD and to ensure disabled persons live independent, fulfilled and happy lives.”