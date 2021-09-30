Minister highlights importance of ‘Looking Local’

Minister Damien English (right) with Senator John McGahon and Sarah Daly executive director of Creative Spark, at the site of extension works for Creative Spark

The positive impact which people can make on the local economy by ‘Looking Local’ was highlighted by Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English T.D, during a visit to Louth.

He met with the team from the Local Enterprise Office in Dundalk and visited Creative Spark.

The day started with a trip to County Hall, where Minister English was greeted by Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin.

Thomas McEvoy, Head of Enterprise gave a presentation on the highlights of their work during 2021, focusing on digital supports, Green for Micro, and Agile Innovation programmes.

“The Local Enterprise Office in Louth have worked hard with businesses across the county over the past 18 months and continued to offer exceptional services such as mentoring, training, upskilling and financial supports during the pandemic,” said Minister English. He added that he was grateful to Thomas McEvoy and the LEO team for helping local firms stay afloat and protect local job opportunities, and especially for their commitment in assisting businesses to make the transition to online trading.

“People have shown that by ‘Looking for Local’ a big impact can be made on communities through supporting our local businesses. Consumers can enjoy first class products, services, and experiences on their doorstep in Louth, and by supporting ‘Look for Local’, they will help ensure positive economic, environmental and societal impacts that will benefit all in the community”

Minister English then travelled to Creative Spark, where he met with some of the resident companies including Setanta Nutrition Science Ltd t/a Phytaphix. Founded by Dr Conor Kerley in 2018, Conor’s business plan won him the 2018 county and regional finals of Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur. Conor’s business idea went from a healthy jam to food supplements to help diabetes and high blood pressure and then during COVID to developing and marketing an immunity boosting product called Immune Phix and now exports to 25 countries including USA and Australia.

Another resident in Creative Spark is Architectural Spaces Ltd., founded by Grainne O’Neill, originally based in Galway and now operating out of a second office in Dundalk. The team of five designs for clients throughout Ireland and overseas across a range of projects including domestic homes, from new builds to extensions and renovations through to bars, restaurants, cafes, hotels and office design.

He also met with Karen Lavelle of Soilse Candles whose scented candles have proven extremely popular during the pandemic.

At the end of his visit, Minister English said "The positive engagements in Louth highlights the depth of talent in our SME sector in the North-East. It is a sure sign of a positive future for economic development and growth in local enterprise as the economy continues to exit the pandemic and get back to more normal trading conditions.”