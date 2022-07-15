Minister for Justice opens new Progressive Genetics HQ

A large crowd including guests, local Councillors and various officials in the agricultural sector attended the official opening ceremony of the new headquarters of Progressive Genetics Co Op Society Ltd., on Friday, July 8th in Enfield, Co. Meath. The opening was officiated by Minister for Justice and local TD for Meath East, Helen McEntee.

Minister McEntee complimented Progressive Genetics on their farmer centred approach and contribution to Irish agriculture and the local economy.

“It is brilliant to see a farmer owned co-op based here in the county of Meath build a business that employs some 300 people across the country with technicians driving into farmer’s yards up and down Ireland from Belmullet to Bunclody,” said the Minister. “The science and innovation that is at the heart of the sector and the work farmers do is phenomenal and Progressive Genetics is a huge part of that as well.”

At the opening ceremony, the CEO of Progressive Genetics, Brendan Scanlon, highlights the services and technologies Progressive Genetics has to offer Irish farmers and the role they play in keeping Irish agriculture on the top tier of the global stage.

“We are very proud to be 100% Irish farmer owned and we are very proud of what we do at Progressive Genetics. Following our initial establishment in 1995 and of the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) in 1998, this facilitated the development of the Economic Breeding Index (EBI). EBI is now a well-established measure of progress in the dairy sector and we have made significant gains in genetics in the intervening years,” he said.

“The average EBI of first calving heifers in 2022 is €214 higher than the first calving heifers 20 years ago. This equates to an extra €428 per lactation for heifers calved this year, compared to the heifers of 2002. The annual gains in EBI are now trending at €12 per annum.”

Progressive Genetics Chairman, Donal Murphy, closed proceedings and said by replicating the genetic gains of the last 20 years, they can create a bright future for the Irish livestock sector. “Rest assured that Progressive Genetics is ready to play its part and I am certain that the state of the art facility which we officially open here today will be instrumental in providing that bright future,” said Mr Murphy.

Following the opening ceremony, guests had the opportunity to view the new building and get a sense of the investment in the latest science and technology in the area of bovine genetics.