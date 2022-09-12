Minister Eamon Ryan says he will talk with RSA to retain test centre

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has assured a local councillor that he would work with RSA to examine the possibility of Drogheda retaining its Driving Test centre.

The leader of the Green Party was on a recent visit to Louth and local Councillors had the opportunity of meeting him and airing their views on issues relevant to the county.

The ongoing saga of the lack of a permanent Driving Test Centre for Drogheda was raised directly with him by Independent Councillor Paddy McQuillan.

“The lack of a permanent driving test centre for Drogheda has been highlighted on numerous occasions. As it stands we have a temporary test centre and the contract for this facility runs out next year,” said Cllr McQuillan. “We have been promised a driving test centre for 20 years and we need this facility for the town. If this fails to materialise, students and instructors will have to travel to Dundalk and Navan to avail of that service. This will also increase the already soaring financial burden on students and instructors with the cost of fuel. This is unacceptable”

Cllr Mc Quillan asked Minister Ryan for assurances that his office would work with the RSA in ensuring that a full time permanent driving test centre facility for Drogheda comes to fruition, alleviating the uncertainty and even fear, that we may lose this valuable service to our town.

“The minister said that common sense dictates that a town the size of Drogheda should have this facility. He gave me an assurance that his office would liaise with the RSA to work on a suitable location for the centre, and get back to me,” added Cllr McQuillan.

“Drogheda is the largest town in Ireland and this facility caters for students not only in Drogheda but the surrounding areas. We need a full time permanent driving test centre for Drogheda and I await the response from the Minister.”

Cllr Mc Quillan also intends working with Independent Senators in the Seanad to raise this issue again with the Ministers office to ensure that this issue gets the attention it deserves.