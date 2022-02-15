Minister announces €9.4m million for regional and local roads projects in Louth

Louth County Council have been provided with €9.4m for road projects.

Louth County Council has been allocated €9.4 million to complete much needed regional and local roads projects in 2022.

This forms part of a national €597million investment programme, announced by Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan TD.

The funding includes €240,000 for projects in Dundalk under the Climate Change Adaptation Scheme.

Drainage works will be carried out on the Rampart and Blackwater Rivers in Dundalk to prevent flooding while the level of the road and the footpath at Fairgreen Road is to be raised to mitigate against tidal flooding and reduce the frequency of road closures due to high tides.

Funding has also been allocated for safety improvements works to the Omeath -Carlingford Road, as well as in Dromiskin Village Centre, Omeath, Greenore, Wallace’s Road, Blackrock, Castlebellingham village centre, and the R132 at the Carrickdale, at Lannet Cross in Killanny. There is also funding for works in a number of housing estates.

The allocation also includes €200,000 for the former national road at Mooretown.

The funding has been welcomed by Fine Gael TD for Louth and East Meath, Fergus O’Dowd.

“Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan has also confirmed that these grants supplement local authorities’ own resources expenditure on regional and local road projects and do not represent the total investment in regional and local roads for this 2022,” he said.