Milestone for little Zoe on first day of school

Little Zoe Murphy (5) lit up the classroom as she began her first day of school at C.B.S primary last week.

Zoe, who has Cerebal Palsy, was among thousands of schoolkids across Louth beginning their school life this month. But for her, it has been an exrtraordinary battle to get there.

“It really was a day we always hoped she would see, and we’re so grateful it has gone so well,” proud mum Linda told The Argus.

She admitted it was a ‘total mixed bag of emotions’ for the entire family as Zoe set out on her first day.

‘‘There was fear, pride, worry, anxiety, tears and more. But we could not be more proud of this little warrior as she sets of on the next chapter of her adventure.”

Zoe was diagnosed with PVL brain injury causing spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy before she reached her second birthday. Needing highly specialised surgery in the US, Zoe’s family set out in 2018 to fundraise for her treatment, and were astounded at the response from the people of Dundalk, and beyond, with over €112,000 donated.

By the end of 2019 Zoe had the life changing surgery behind her, and since then, mum Lynda explains, she has seen phenomenal improvements in her mobility.

“She has been doing so well, I can’t remember the last day she complained about pain, which is the most important thing for us. She is moving around the place a lot now, crawling up the stairs on her own, and getting into her bed herself. She is also standing for about ten minutes unaided. I don’t think the day is too far off when she will be taking her first steps unaided.”

The first day of school was “full of excitement” for Zoe, she added. “She never slept the whole night before it, and when she was in the car she described it as nervous excitement, but really she just couldn’t wait.”

For her parent and big sisters it was a day they had always hoped Zoe could experience.

“From day one of Zoe’s diagnosis we always worried about things like school, and would she be able to attend the same schools as her sisters and friends or would she need a special needs school,” said Lynda. “But as with everything, Zoe showed she can handle big girl school like everyone else and she was bursting with excitement putting on her uniform for the first time.”

She added that on her first day Zoe decided to go up to the front of her classroom and explain to all the other girls and boys that she has Cerebal Palsy, and was using a wheelchair until she could learn how to walk properly.

“I suppose to eliminate any questions about what’s going on with her, and totally unprompted, she just gave it to them straight!”

Lynda and Eamon, who said they were ‘”the proudest mammy and daddy in the world” added “a very special special thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the principal of the CBS primary and Zoe’s teachers and SNA for going the extra mile to ready the school for Zoe with a parking space by the door and accommodating Zoe’s needs, and wheelchair access in and around the school.’ ’