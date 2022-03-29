Migrant voices wins AONTAS STAR award

Paul Crewe, Maria Acuña Gonzalez, both coordinators of Amplifying Voices and Bobby McCormack, CEO of Development Perspectives pictured with their AONTAS Star Award

Development Perspectives’ Amplifying Voices project saw success in the AONTAS STAR Awards, winning first place in the Social Inclusion category.

The project supports migrant communities, engaging with cultural and educational activities for social integration.

Development Perspectives’ Amplifying Voices is a podcast providing migrants an opportunity to tell their story.

Rasha, a participant with the Amplifying Voices course said, ‘’With this course, I got to write my own story. It highlighted skills I didn't even know I had. I am now thinking of even publishing my own book in the future.''

Flo, another participant said, ''People, oftentimes, want to hear only positive things. But the reality is really more than just what we want to hear. You have to be open to listening to difficult stories and situations that are happening.''

The STAR Awards are an awards initiative organised by the national adult learning organisation, AONTAS as part of its annual Adult Learners’ Festival, recognising and celebrating the achievements of community and adult learning projects throughout Ireland.

Maria Acuña Gonzalez, Coordinator of Amplifying Voices said, “Initiatives like Amplifying Voices are extremely important as they highlight stories of refugees resettled in Ireland shared directly by them. Eight migrants featured in a different podcast episode sharing their stories when moving to Ireland and their integration journey.

"The podcasts are not only an educational resource in itself but also served as a platform for migrants to enhance confidence in developing relationships with their new communities, delivering information on issues related to migration, and promoting positive integration by challenging common myths, biases, fears around migration integration in new communities.''

Commenting on the project, Dr Niamh O’Reilly, CEO of AONTAS, said, “We are delighted to award Development Perspectives for the outstanding work they are doing in the area of adult learning. This project demonstrated great innovation and a learner-centred approach to engaging adult learners in challenging times.”

“The STAR Awards is an important opportunity to recognise the work of organisations and the achievements of their learners. The diversity of adult learning projects such as this one demonstrates the incredible impact of education, the role it plays in bringing people together, and the need for us to ensure educational equality across the island of Ireland.”

Colm O’Regan, author, broadcaster and comedian MC’d a special online celebratory event to acknowledge the outstanding contribution that all of the shortlisted STAR Award projects have made to the adult and community education sector.

The Social Inclusion category was sponsored by The Open University in Ireland.