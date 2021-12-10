Mid-Louth water now safe to drink as ‘do not consume’ notice lifted

The boil water notice for customers served by the Greenmount supply has been lifted.

A Do Not Consume restriction that was in place for customers supplied by the Greenmount Public Water Supply since Wednesday December 1st has now been lifted with immediate effect.

Following consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Louth County Council are advising customers that the drinking water can now be consumed as normal.

Irish Water stated that “It was necessary to issue the Do Not Consume notice due to elevated ammonia levels in the source water.”

Irish Water operation and compliance experts worked with colleagues from Louth County Council to carry out a programme of remedial works at the plant, followed by a programme of sampling and monitoring of the water supply network.

"Maintenance and checks have been completed and the results from our monitoring programme have confirmed that the water is now safe to drink and to use for the preparation of foods, washing of utensils, use in washing machines and dishwashers, and for personal hygiene.

“Irish Water and Louth County Council would like to thank the residents and businesses who were affected by this notice for their patience and cooperation while it was in place to protect public health,” Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead Michael Cunniffe, commented:

“We would also like to acknowledge and thank our colleagues in Louth County Council who worked tirelessly since this notice was issued to ensure customers received a continuous water supply at their taps for essential handwashing and hygiene and at the tankers which provided alternative drinking water supplies. We would also like to also thank them for supporting us in the delivery of bottled water to vulnerable customers.”

Business customers will receive a 40 per cent rebate on the cost of the supply of water to their businesses for the duration of the do not consume notice and this will be automatically back dated to Wednesday December 1st .