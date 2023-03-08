Micheal Gaskin’s musical journey comes full circle as he takes reins at Dundalk Brass Band

“It felt a bit surreal,” Micheal Gaskin said of his first night conducting Dundalk Brass Band.

Having started his musical journey with the band over 40 years, he is delighted to have returned as musical director, taking over from Bernie Bingham.

"I started when I was about nine years of age, as a young fellow. My Dad knew someone in the band so I went down and started playing the concert trumpet.”

He played with the band for several years before moving to Dublin, where he studied with the Royal Irish Academy of Music.

While most of his profession playing as a freelance musician is around Dublin, Micheal has been teaching at the Bailieborough School of Music for twenty years and more recently with Music Generation Louth.

Michael has played in many of Ireland’s top venues including the National Concert Hall, and The Olympia, in Dublin, the Waterfront in Belfast and the Wexford Opera House, and has appeared on television shows such the Late, Late Show.

Now back living in Dundalk, he is looking forward to his new role with the Dundalk Brass Band and taking over the mantle of Bernie Bingham.

"At this stage, the most important thing is to keep the band going. A lof the members are of the older generation, and some of them, like Harry Bellew who was my teacher, are there from the start.”

Micheal hopes that though his connections teaching with Music Generation Louth that young musicians might be encouraged to join the band.

"It would be great if we could some young musicians and then transition them to play in the senior band.”

He would also like to see musicians whom he played with or taught over the years join the band.

He cites the Ardee Brass Band as a successful example of a band which takes in young musicians and teaches them so that they can progress up the ranks into the senior band.

He is also looking forward to the band playing at events in and around Dundalk during the coming months, although unfortunately he won’t be around for their performance at the Market Square after the St Patrick’s Day Parade as he had plans made before taking up his new post with the band.

"There’s already talk about the events that they are going to be playing at during the summer and I’m looking forward to working with them on their programmes as I’ve played with a lot of different types of bands and orchestras.”

"There’s a lot of goodwill in the town towards the band which was shown when they put a shout out for support after the pandemic.”

For more information, check out Dundalk Brass Band on Facebook go along to their rehearsals which take place every Tuesday evening from 7.30pm at our bandroom just off Jocelyn Street.