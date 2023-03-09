Met Eireann issue status orange snow and ice warning for Louth and Meath

Met Eireann has warned that snow and ice could lead to hazardous driving conditions.

Met Eireann have issued a status orange snow and ice warning for counties Louth and Meath as further spells of sleet and snow are forecast for today.

They warn that “significant accumulations of snow are expected in some areas along with icy conditions as the showers will be accompanied by strong east to northeast winds.

This may lead to very hazardous road conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility,

The warning is in place from 11am this morning until 10am on Friday with further spells of sleet and snow overnight combined with strong northerly winds.

While some parts of the country awoke to snow which has caused problems for motorists,, so far Louth has just experienced rain.

The Road Safety Authority is advising road users to avoid making unnecessary trips in affected areas while Orange warnings are in operation. If driving in such conditions is unavoidable be prepared. The golden rule is drive with care and caution – expect the unexpected. Road users are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey and heed any public messages issued by An Garda Síochána and the Local Authorities.