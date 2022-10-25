MEP Colm Markey invites Louth locals to retrofit scheme meeting

Local Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey will hold a public meeting on retrofitting this Thursday October 27th in Boyne Valley Hotel, Drogheda at 8pm. Experts will be on hand to answer questions about the Government’s National Retrofit Programme, announced in February. The aim of the meeting is to inform homeowners about the various schemes on offer.

Speaking in advance of the meeting, the Midlands-North-West MEP said that in the current climate, we must all be acutely aware of the cost of heating our homes.

"The National Retrofit Programme will make houses warmer, reduce energy bills and bring down emissions - in line with our climate targets. I have had many enquiries from members of the public about how it works and I decided to bring a number of stakeholders together in one room to answer their questions,” said the MEP. “Various options are available such as the National Home Energy Upgrade Scheme and the Warmer Homes Scheme and this meeting will inform people about their options and the associated costs.”

Markey acknowledged the Programme is facing some challenges.

“The fact that so many homeowners have already applied to upgrade their homes should be welcomed but external factors such as inflation and supply chain constraints are proving problematic. It’s crucial that we iron out these issues as much as is possible in the short-term in order to meet our ambitious target of 500,000 home energy upgrades by 2030. Retrofitting both public and private buildings is a central part of the EU’s climate plan and falling behind is simply not an option", he commented.

He concluded, “I’m very much looking forward to hosting this meeting in Drogheda on Thursday and would ask anyone who’s interested in upgrading their home to come along. The Government is committing €8bn to the scheme, which will result in a range of benefits including reduced energy bills, lower emissions, increased economic activity and the creation of high quality jobs around the country.”

The meeting starts at 8pm sharp in the Boyne Valley Hotel, Drogheda on Thursday October 27th.