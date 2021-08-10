Louth

Men of vision created Scotch Hall site – 90 years ago

When the Irish Packing Company closed 100 years ago thisrts week, a new era of business and trade was born by the banks of the Boyne. Hubert Murphy repo

Louth

Hubert Murphy

IT was August 1921 - a century ago this week - and eager feet pounded their way to 9 Park Place on St James’s Street in SW London for an important meeting. It was the headquarters of the Irish Packing Company, a Drogheda based firm with what was regarded as the best meat processing plant in the world at that time. It had been hastily arranged by the directors who had just found out that a receiver - Mr J Harold Pim - had been appointed and that the factory and the steamers which were used to transport the meat to the UK, were to be sold. The chairman, Sir Arthur Du Cros, had been taken by surprise and only learned of the news in the Irish newspapers.

The company’s creditors,” a spokesman stated,’have a perfert right to appoint a receiver and sell the company up, but we expected that we would have received some communication from the receiver.’

Huge sums were spent on the factory, which was said to be one of the best worldwide.

