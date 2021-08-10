IT was August 1921 - a century ago this week - and eager feet pounded their way to 9 Park Place on St James’s Street in SW London for an important meeting. It was the headquarters of the Irish Packing Company, a Drogheda based firm with what was regarded as the best meat processing plant in the world at that time. It had been hastily arranged by the directors who had just found out that a receiver - Mr J Harold Pim - had been appointed and that the factory and the steamers which were used to transport the meat to the UK, were to be sold. The chairman, Sir Arthur Du Cros, had been taken by surprise and only learned of the news in the Irish newspapers.

“The company’s creditors,” a spokesman stated,’have a perfert right to appoint a receiver and sell the company up, but we expected that we would have received some communication from the receiver.’

Huge sums were spent on the factory, which was said to be one of the best worldwide.

Roughly speaking, about £700,000 was put into the undertaking, and the huge capital expenditure on the factory, £400,000, left little capital to work on, especially when two steamers had to be purchased.

The company was formed after the Great War - November 4th 1918 - when it was felt the meat industry would take off. But instead, there was a slump in prices. They had offered shares, 250,000 were used, the same amount unsold.

There was not mach surprise felt locally when it became known in Drogheda that the Irish Packing Company, erected with so lavish an expenditure, was gone.

The works, which never ran at their total capacity, had been silent for a considerable period.

The Irish Packing Company’s business at Drogheda consisted of St. Marys Mill, the Westgate Mill, together with two steel screw steamships and over 40 cottages. The Westgate Mill was used by the Packing Company as a poultry and egg depot.

The St. Mary’s Mill was a three-storey new building, equipped with the most modern methods of slaughtering beasts and preparing the meat to be sold fresh in Liverpool.

On September 18th, 1923, the property was put up for sale, the auctioneers being Messrs. James H. North and Co. Dublin. It was intimated that £175,000 would be considered, but the highest offer was one of £120,000, made by Mr. Tallan, Solicitor, Drogheda. The property was then withdrawn.

Although the factory had been idle for almost six years, the machinery was kept in running order, and the whole property was fully maintained.

In January 1927, The Irish F.M. Syndicate - The Irish Fresh Meat Company Ltd - acquired the business.

There was a great keeness for the business to succeed, The London, Midland and Scottish Railway. for example, had placed the Admiralty Pier at Holyhead at their disposal, with docking facilities and assistance generally.

‘The experiment has proved conclusively that the factory at Drogheda can and will do what it has set out to do, that is, deliver fresh-killed Irish meat into the London market in the keenest, competition with the Scotch,” Mr. Harold Hart, Managing Director of the firm stated.

Operations were commenced under his personal supervision when 19 prime stall-fed heifers were slaughtered, dressed, and the 38 sides consigned per the 8.15 a.m. train on the Tuesday morning to the Central London markets where they arrived in splendid condition at a quarter to six on the Wednesday morning.

The business continued until 1931 when the hammer would again come down on it. It had closed down in March, 1929, with a nett trading loss of £24,653, causing a big loss to local trade.

It was proposed to break it up in a piece-meal way, but it was something the Drogheda Chamber of Commerce promised to fight. A delegation, comprising Mr. B. E. Allen, President of the Chamber, Mr. Ed. McArdle and Mr. Robt. Webster, past Presidents, waited on the Minister for Industry and Commerce, Mr. P. McGilllgan, at Government Buildings, in an effort to prevent the breaking up of the plant and premises.

They wrote, ‘The object for which we sought this interview with you is to consider that position of the premises known as the Irish Packing Company, now in the hands of Mr. P. Crowley, as Liquidator of Irish Fresh Meat Ltd. Failure has followed at every point the purpose for which this Factory was erected namely, to develop the Dead Meat Industry and the question of re-starting is a matter that we do not desire to raise.

“As citizens of Drogheda, and as business men we feel it our duty to come before you to discuss with you the retention of these premises in the hands of the Department of Agriculture or somebody for the purpose of a slaughter house and export centre in the event of an outbreak of Foot and Mouth disease. We do not like to think or speak of Foot and Mouth disease but at the same time no one can state when such an outbreak may take place. (Words which have been corroborated since this letter was written). Many years ago, before this Factory was erected this country was visited by a prolonged outbreak of this deadly and costly disease and stock-raisers were greatly handicapped for want of a modern place in which to slaughter and prepare cattle for export.

“It would not be possible to state that amount which these premises will realise at the public sale, but the general opinion is, that the sum will not be large, and this is our principal reason for making the suggestion to you to retain them for the purpose which we suggest or to, at all events, give the matter your earnest consideration.’

“To sum up we, at the moment, can only submit a suggestion for your earnest consideration. We feel uneasy about the matter, and this is our reason for coming before you for an exchange of views. It must be admitted that should a sale take place, and a reasonable sum be realised with the hope of starting a new industry that question would assume at once a different aspect from our point of view.’ —B. E. ALLEN, President, Drogheda Chamber of Commerce.

In September 1931, a group of Drogheda merchants secured the extensive premises. Six men—Messrs. Edward McArdle, Joseph Shlels with Ald. Webster, Ald. O. Kierans, R. Murdock and J. R. Smith were heralded as the group that saved the premises for the town.

‘Worth, if built in the Argentine, a million pounds sterling—according to Sir William Vestey, the well-known meat trader’—the premises were sold for £5,750 by Messrs. Battersby, the Dublin acutioneers, the machinery and steamers serving it having already been disposed of.

The sale included 47 cottages, a stockyard, chillrooms and yard, the main portion of which was purchased for a number of local citizens, thus saving the property for Drogheda, in view of the possible development of any new industry.

Mr. L F. Branigan, solicitor, bought one of the three lots offered viz., the Marsh Mill, with 14 cottages for £3,550, in trust for a section of the townspeople. Mr. David Frame, manager of the Hammond Lane Foundry, Dublin, acted in conjunction with Mr. Branigan. The sale was conducted by Mr. Raymond V. Judd, M.A., at Messrs. Battersby and Co.’s Mart, Westmoreland Street, Dublin, by order of the receiver, Mr. Vincent Crowley.

Mr. Frame bought the second lot, the Westgate Mill and 33 cottages for £2,025, and the third lot, a yard at West Gate, was bought by Mr. S. J. Henley for £175.

An additional reason for the purchase of the premises by local interests, was the desire to convert the buildings into a slaughter house and export centre in the event of an outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

When the factory, machinery and the steamers used by the Company were put up for sale in bulk in February 1931, only £26,000 was offered.

The steamers SS. Meathside and SS. Louthside, were used on whale fishing trips, having been purchased by a Norwegian fishing firm for £20,000, while the sum given for the machinery also went into five figures.

The Trust paid something over £5,000 for the lot and they became known as West Gate Trust Ltd. and Drogheda Trust Ltd.

They purchased the property on the express understanding that they would be leased only to prospective industrialists and, with a view to attracting such people they immediately set to work.

Four weeks later their speculation, foresight and patience was rewarded when the Irish Oil and Cake Mills became their first tenant. In their wake came Messrs. Woodington’s footwear factory, and to the West Gate building came Messrs. Donaghys — all would become flourishing concerns.

Later still, Messrs. McDonnells’ margarine factory also arrived in town because of the raw material facilities afforded by I.O.C.M.

In 1948 the West Gate Trust went into liquidation and was taken over by Drogheda Trust, who sold their entire interest in the three leases to the respective firms, in 1958.

The Secretaryship of Drogheda Trust Ltd. passed on to Mr. M. S. Matthews, solr., on the death of Mr. L. J., Brannigan, and the later Directors included Messrs. E. McArdle, J. Shlels, R. A. Murdock , and T. J. O’Reilly, Clogherhead.

Today, Scotch Hall forms part of the old site, all because of the vision of six Drogheda men who took a mighty gamble, 90 years ago.

