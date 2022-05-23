Members of Drogheda community recognised for their services

Three of the recipients of the Mayoral Awards included Sam Mulroy, Padraig Rath and Professor Kevin McGuigan for their services both within the community and internationally.

Sam Mulroy, captain of Louth was recognised for his services to the sport, leading Louth from to successive promotions from Division 4 to Division 2.

Sam said, “It's an honour to be in consideration for such an award and it was a bit of a shock to myself, but it was absolutely brilliant to be recognised for everything over the last couple of months and year. And a big thanks to the Mayor for even thinking of me.”

Following the announcement of the draw, where Louth will face Cork in the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Sam added, “I’m very happy with the draw, its an exciting time for Louth. Hopefully a big crowd will travel down, we’ve had great support all year, so I’m sure a big crowd will travel to Cork for the weekend and hopefully it’s a good day for Louth football.

“It will be a massive test, but hopefully we can get the job done.”

Padraig Rath who received an award for his service and contribution to the village of Clogherhead, Clogherhead RNLI Lifeboat Station and Dreadnots GCF said, “It was a great honour to be one of the recipients, to even be thought of as one of the recipients of the award by Councillor Declan Power, and then for it to be approved by the Mayor and Louth County Council.

Padraig has spent 40 years volunteering full time with RNLI Clogherhead as a life boat crew member, recently retiring on February 28.

“I’d like to thank Cllr Power for nominating me, there was a lot of other people involved - in the football club, all those who helped out, all the volunteers in the lifeboat station. I wasn’t doing it all on my own. The help from my family to be able to do these things as you’re away a lot of the time.”

Professor Kevin McGuigan was recognised for his work internationally, a technique that he has developed to help developing countries known as solo water disinfection.

This technique helps communities in the world that do not have access to municipal supplies or safe water sources, instead putting water into transparent containers and placed in direct sunlight for 6-8 hours.

Since the development, Kevin has studied the impact the technique it has on the health of the community, along with child development and house finances.

Professor McGuigan said, “It certainly came as a huge surprise to me because I was aware of the Mayoral awards but I never really considered the stuff I do to be worthy of them, because the stuff I do is outside the Borough, it’s not within the local community so it never dawned on me that I would be nominated.

“I didn’t know anything about it until I got the email congratulating me from Louth County Council. I’m very honoured to get it.

Upon presenting the award, Mayor James Byrne said it is great to see someone from the local community have an impact on an international scale.