Mel Bradley preparing for the opening of Connective 22

Louth Craftmark’s group exhibition, Connective 22, in Gallery 13, Millmount, Drogheda will be officially opened by TD Ged Nash this Friday. Set in the historic setting of the Millmount Craft Quarter, the exhibition will run until Friday 5th August with opening hours from 11am to 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

One of the driving forces behind Connective 22 and Gallery 13 owner, Mel Bradley, is looking forward to the exhibition more than ever following the pandemic.

“I’ve been involved with Louth Craftmarks for 15-16 years,” said Mel, “I think it was just a group of like-minded arts and crafts people from Dundalk and Drogheda who got together and said we need to form some sort of a group so we can collectively show our work and share costs on things and try to get grants as a group and help each other out.”

The group come together to collectively attend shows such as Bloom or The Crafts Fair in Dublin, permitting members who are interested and who have the time to take part.

“We have 60 something members now, and not everybody is interested in displaying work,” added Mel, “some people are just interested in making a product and selling it.”

Throughout the course of the exhibition, the public can expect to see a range of contemporary Irish craft and visual art inspired and created by skilled makers. On show will be a range of different disciplines by 35 members, such as paintings, mixed media, jewellery, glass, ceramics, sculpture and textiles.

Additionally, a series of workshops will take place over the three weekends, with Mel hosting a paper to fabric workshop.

Prior to Covid, Mel moved into her new space in Millmount, Gallery 13, and she noted that it had enough space to have a gallery shop.

"My whole plan was to have a space that I could share with other people, and this is why I want other artists to come and show their work here. We had a fabulous first exhibition just before lockdown of a local ceramic artist called Nanette Ledwith.

“This will be my second hosting of an exhibition in the Gallery. During the year, it’s a gallery shop where I have some ceramics and my painted scarfs and textile walled pieces, which is always here to come and see.”

Originally from Dublin, Mel has been working in the textile and fashion industry for over 35 years, located in Millmount, Gallery 13.

Attending NCAD, Mel set up her own business, and extended her help to the Crafts Council of Ireland.

For the past 35 years Mel has been designing and hand painting silk scarves, wraps cushions and bed throws for the craft, fashion and corporate markets. As well as creating her own brand Mel has collaborated with leading Irish fashion designers such as John Rocha, Louise Kennedy, Jen Kelly, Richard Lewis and Pat Crowley designing and creating fabrics and wraps for their collections.

Mel teaches a part time Textile Printing course in the College of Art as well runs classes and workshops from her studio in Millmount Drogheda.

She is passionate about painting on silk, explaining, “silk is my canvas and by its very nature is the perfect material to express my creativity. I love silk for its sensual quality, its character, its texture, the feel and the way colour reflects and illuminates this fabric is beautiful.

Mel’s work is directly influenced by the ever-changing world that surrounds her, finding inspiration for colour everywhere, from the early morning light that streams in though the bedroom window, the light that reflects the waves on the sea, or even the grasses swaying in a soft breeze.

“Colour is exciting, and emotional, it amazes and inspires me. Bringing these wonderful land and seascape colours into my work is something which I enjoy exploring. The tone, the tint, the depth and the intensity of a colour can change in a second with the reflection of light. “

Mel explained the importance of craft in todays world, saying, “people need to see things that are individual and creative and different to what they see in ordinary craft shops where products are mass produced. And even if you can only ever afford one individual piece that you love, it has definitely got a soul that a mass produced piece won’t have.

“And its usually an individual piece, so it will be a limited edition of it, or a one off. So you’re buying a piece of art, a piece of work where you will likely get to meet the maker when you come to buy it.

“It’s essential. We can’t all be sitting at our computers. We need something that brings you joy.”

Along with the opening of Connective 22, Dundalk will see a number of Louth Craftmarks members set up at the summer fair in conjunction with the Seek Fair, a contemporary urban arts festival.

Louth Craftmark will be joined by Labour Party TD, Ged Nash who will officially open the exhibition on Friday, July 8 at 6pm at Millmount Gallery 13. The free exhibition will run from until Friday, August 5, with opening hours from 11am to 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday.