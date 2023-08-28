Meet the Louth woman behind the incredible edible bouquets at the Rose of Tralee festival

One of Tara's Baked Bouquets which was used as a centrepice at the Rose of Tralee

Tara Tangney with one of her bespoke baked bouquests which she delivered to the Rose of Tralee festival

Co Louth native Tara Tangney whose baked bouquets were specially commissioned for the Rose of Tralee

A rose by any other name can be a cupcake! That is if the baker behind the edible rose bouquets that formed the centrepieces for the Rose of Tralee festival in town’s Meadowlands Hotel is Co Louth native Tara Tangley.

Tara, who grew up beside St Brigid’s Shrine in Faughart, north Louth, has her own company Tara’s Baked Bouquets in Killarney and was delighted to get the commission for the edible centrepieces for this year’s Rose of Tralee festival.

A graduate of Culinary Arts at DkIT, Tara says she got her love of baking from her paternal granny May Callan, from Ravensdale Park

"She had all these recipes and then my Mom got them and did the Christmas cakes and puddings for all the family. She was definitely a big influence.”

Her passion for cakes and buttercream began thanks to a pastry lecturer at DkIT and after graduating she worked with leading pastry chefs at different establishments in Cork and Limerick, before making Killarney her home.

Married with three teenage children, she set up Tara's Baked Bouquets three years ago and it’s now a flourishing bakery business nestled in the heart of Killarney.

“I’ve got a production kitchen which I did myself out behind the house as it means that I can work and still be close to the family”

She decided to specialise in making cupcakes that combine culinary artistry and floral elegance and as the business flourished, applied to be one of the suppliers for this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival.

"This was the first time I had applied to cater for a corporate event so I was delighted and hopefully it will be the first of many. This time three years ago, if you told me I’d be doing the Rose of Tralee, I’d be pinching myself.”

As the festival got underway in the prestigious Meadowlands Hotel, home for the Roses for the duration of the festival, the culinary artisans at Tara's Baked Bouquets were hard at work creating the cupcake bouquets that were not only a treat for the eyes but also a delight for the palate.

The artistic endeavour required no less than three dozen eggs and a staggering 20 lbs of Kerry Gold Butter to fulfil the order, a testament to the dedication and attention to detail that the bakery pours into its creations.

"As an Irish festival that celebrates grace and beauty, the Rose of Tralee was the perfect stage for our floral cupcake bouquets," said Tara.. "We aimed to weave together nature's splendour and culinary finesse, and the reception from festival-goers has been overwhelming. It was truly a privilege to be included."