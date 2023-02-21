Meet Liam Finnegan the Louth chef heading up the kitchens at luxurious Ashford Castle

Louth native Liam Finnegan doesn’t think he’ll ever tire of his daily commute. His drive to work takes him along some of the most scenic roads in the country, as he makes his way along the shores of Lough Corrib to Ashford Castle.

Liam, who was appointed as Executive Head Chef at the five star hotel last September, traces his love of food and cooking back to his childhood and spending time in the kitchen with his mother and grandmother.

“I did a lot of cooking with my grandmother and my Mum – both good cooks.”

He has fond memories of learning to bake bread with his grandmother and indeed one of his favourite recipes to share is for her Irish soda bread.

“I’m Dundalk born and lived there until I was about ten when the family moved out to the countryside, to Cooley.”

His grandmother made simple meals from the fish his grandfather caught and the vegetables growing in their garden, and it’s this combination of fresh ingredients that inspires his cooking.

As a teenager, he worked in restaurants in Carlingford where his older brother was a chef. “I used to go along and work in the kitchen, doing the pot wash, and it started off from there.”

After doing his Leaving Cert in Bush Post-Primary School, he trained at DkIT with Alan McCabe.

‘He's a great lecturer and a fantastic chef and I did a lot of learning there.”

He gained valuable experience Magees Bistro and The Kingfisher in Carlingford and after doing a placement in Kenmare, Co Kerry, worked in Rosso in Dundalk, which is where Conor Mee, who owns both Square in Dundalk and the Courthouse in Carrickmacross, also cut his teeth.

Liam then moved across the Irish sea and spent the worked in some of the UK’s top restaurants.

His first head chef position was at the young age of 26, on the Isle of Wight, at the George hotel, and he went on to work for Michael Caines’ two-Michelin-starred restaurant, Gidleigh Park, in Devon, and the Castle hotel, in Taunton, which was one first restaurants outside London to earn a Michelin star.

Until 2022, he was group executive head chef for all outlets in the Michael Caines Collection, which included three restaurants, a hotel, a central production unit, and a patisserie.

He was, naturally enough delighted to get the role of Executive Head Chef at Ashford Castle, which is home to no less than six restaurants.

"It’s great to be working back in Ireland again,” he says.

While his wife Fionnoula is originally from Bath, the couple have four children and had been thinking about moving back to Ireland during lockdown, so this new role is

The family are now settled in Oughterard, on the shores of Lough Corrib, he has a 45 minute commute to Ashford Castle each morning.

"I have to go through Maam Cross, through Joyce country. It’s absolutely stunning, a beautiful drive and I don’t think I’ll ever get bored of it.”

"I’m seven months in Ashford now, so I’m quite settled in which is good. I’m enjoying working there and it really is quite a special place.”

The 800 year old castle, which once belonged the the Guinness family and is now owned by the Red Carnation Hotels Collection, is Ireland’s first and only two Forbes Five Star Hotel.

Set in a 350 acre estate in Cong, Co Mayo, Ashford Castle is one of the country’s most exclusive hotels and regularly scoops travel and hospitality awards.

Liam, however, says that it’s not about winning awards but about looking after the people who stay there that matters.

Famous people who have stayed at the castle include George V, Oscar Wilde, Princess Grace, and US Ronald Regan.

Nowadays, summer visitors are mostly well-heeled American tourists, who love the idea of staying in a castle, while Irish and European travellers are to be found enjoying the magical location off season.

Visitors have a choice of six restaurants, each offering its own theme and dining experience, from the formal George V to the American inspired diner-like Stanleys.

“We offer a different menu in different restaurants. In the George V, the main restaurant, the focus is on Irish produce from Irish suppliers, It’s about really simple and beautiful food, food that people want to enjoy, food, that when they’ve put their knife and fork down, they want to lick the plate!”

“Food is like music,” he continues. “It brings back memories.”

For visitors relishing the Irish experience, this can take the form of smoked salmon and brown soda bread.

It’s also memory that sends Liam in search of a Mullens’ take-away whenever he's home in Dundalk.

"I love a good takeaway from Mullens’. Any food that is done well and done with passion is good.”