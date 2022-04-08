Medals galore for Drogheda Special Olympics club athletes

Athletes from the Drogheda Special Olympics club are celebrating after gold medal success at a recent national competition.

On March 23rd, 17 r local athletes travelled to Kilkenny to participate in the Special Olympics Leinster Bocce competition. Bocce is an Italian bowling game played with red and green balls and a target ball, the pallina. The object is to roll a bocce ball closest to the pallina.

This was the first competitive event for the local athletes since COVID stopped all training back in March 2020.

“Our athletes had a short window of opportunity to train and practice before the important competition, they really got stuck in and their coaches couldn't be more proud. A special mention and thanks to Miriam Carolan, Bocce Head Coach who lead the club to great success,” says club secretary Joanna McArdle.

“Our amazing athletes took home a total of 12 medals on the day, four of which were gold. We wish the best of luck to the four gold medalists who are eligible to advance to the next stage. The next Special Olympics World Games will be held in Berlin, Germany in June 2023. It would be great if a club athlete made it that far but for now we are all just happy to be back training and competing again”.

Drogheda Special Olympics Club members would like to acknowledge and thank everyone who supported the Club's recent 'Save Our Roof' fundraisers.

"Our athletes' success was made possible by your generosity and kindness. Drogheda really cares,” adds Joanna, “Thank you all!”

Everyone is reminded that Drogheda Special Olympics Club Bingo is held every Thursday at 8pm The Barbican, William Street. There are great prizes, and all for a great cause.

For more club information check out the Facebook page or contact specialolympicsdrogheda@gmail.com.