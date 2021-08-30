Meath councillors vote not to increase local property tax rate

THE process of the nationwide revaluation of local Property Tax on individual homes, likely to come into operation from this November, led Meath councillors to keep the status quo in terms of the LPT rate for the county at their special meeting on Monday morning.

Meath CC reported that they would generate up to €14m from the tax for the coming year, but sought a 15% increase to help bridge a €2.7m gap in their budget, which stands at €155m.

Chief Executive Jackie Maguire said collecting rates would be a challenge, but that would be for 2022. However, they sought the extra finance to meet such situations.

Director of Finance Fiona Lawless said there were 54,000 properties in Meath registered for property tax and it would be mid 2022 before the revised revaluation would be known.

Cllr Nick Killian questioned how people would go about estimating the value of their homes as it hadn’t been done in a lot of cases since 2013.

Ms Lawless said people could go onto Daft.ie or a similiar source and judge what the values of homes are. She said she presumed the revenue commissioners would have a major media campaign later in the year in respect of it.

"This will be new for a significant number of properties and people will need guidelines,” she stated.

Councillors voted 33-3 to not vary the tax as it stands with Cllr Paddy Meade suggesting that if there is an increase in the future then funding should be allocated for certain projects, such as footpaths in Donore or playgrounds in the likes of south Drogheda.