Meath councillor confirms Beamore and Platin roads set for re-surfacing

It has been confirmed that road improvement works for the Beamore Road and Platin Road are set to begin.

Local Labour Councillor for East Meath, Elaine McGinty said, “Since becoming a councillor I have been engaging with Meath County Council for road improvement in the area following a number of utility companies digging up the roads for various works.”

Resurfacing of L-56113 at Lagavooren Manor from junction R108 to R152 will take place from August 31 to September 1. Meath County Council are aiming to ensure the road remains open during peak travel times over the course of the works.

The remainder of the laneway was resurfaced in early August.

Additionally, a new pedestrian crossing across the Beamore Road is to be developed, with a footpath between Bryanstown Wood and The Oaks estates.

The site has already been surveyed and the Council are proposing to have the works out to tender and started as part of their 2023 programme.

“In addition, following my representation the grass verge is to be reinstated at the entrance to Millmount Abbey and The Oaks on the Beamore Road by Irish Water,” added Cllr McGinty.

“On the Platin Road, I have requested a new pedestrian crossing between Avourwen Estate and The Wolf Tones GAA club. Following consultation with the club, it is hoped that these works will allow for safer access to the grounds for children.

“For far too long this stretch of road has been a danger to walkers and runners due to the lack of safe pedestrian crossing and connecting footpaths particularly between the new developments such as Kestrel Manor and Drogheda town.

"Meath County Council are now reviewing the access between estates in the area and in the interim have agreed to review traffic calming measures for the road given the high volume of cars and HGV’s.

“This area is undergoing significant development at the moment and having safe, connected, walking and cycling infrastructure is of great importance for those living and working in the community.

"These road improvements will hopefully give people the option to leave the car at home, students to walk or cycle and help South Drogheda to play its part in reducing its carbon footprint.”