Meath Archaeological & Historical Society’s new broom!

There was a changing of the guard recently at the Meath Archaeological and Historical Society following their AGM in Navan Library on May 27th. Frank Cogan finished his term as president of the council, and Julitta Clancy was elected as incoming president.

Julitta is a long-standing member of the MAHS council and a professional archivist and indexer. She is also one of the founding members of Meath Peace Group and the Louth-based Guild of Uriel. We congratulate Julitta on her appointment and look forward to her stewardship of the MAHS.

After the formal business of the AGM, attendees received a joint talk by two archivists on the importance of local records and county archives. The speakers were Patricia Fallon, Meath County Council's new County Archivist and Martin Morris, County Archivist, Longford County Council. They also discussed the exciting new plans for a Meath County Archive in the old St. Patrick's Classical School building in Navan.

The MAHS 2022 Lecture Programme will continue on Wednesday 20 July in Oldcastle Library at 7.30pm, where Frank Cogan and Tracey Holsgrove will speak on the topic of 'The Meath 5th Battalion and Cumann na mBan'.

More details at https://www.mahs.ie/index.php/programme-2022