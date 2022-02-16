Me nerves! Tommy still gets butterflies after ‘All these years’

For one of the most enduring performers in Irish music, Tommy Fleming is refreshingly down to earth. The Sligo man, who has been three decades selling out shows all over the world, has just played a packed show in Dundalk, and comes to Drogheda next month, but says he is actually nervous these days before he hits the stage!

“The past two years have been really strange, and even though I’m delighted to be back in front of audiences, there is a nervousness and fear before I go on,” he says candidly. “It all came about from not doing anything for two years; being at home and wondering whether I’d be able to do the shows like I used to do, and in the beginning, it overwhelmed me completely.”

Known as ‘The Voice of Ireland’ despite being one of Ireland’s top entertainers with 3.5 million album sales worldwide, he says the pandemic knocked his confidence.

“I just had this niggling doubt that I couldn’t shake, and I told Tina (Tommy’s wife) that I’m waking at 3am or 4am, terrified,” he explains. “But I found the minute I got back to rehearsals, and the band members were with, me who are like family to me, well, it all just came flooding back.

“Yet, there are times I still suffer from imposter syndrome; that I’ll be found out, or I’m not cool enough after turning 50, am I too old to do this?!”

Not being able to tour, even though Tommy says he didn’t do anything during lockdowns, he was far from idle!

In fact, he discovered a whole new world, making his dog Teddy an internet star as well!

“I finished my last tour, which thankfully was totally sold out in every venue, on March 2nd 2020, and we were looking forward to six months off anyway, to catch up, so the lockdown was a bit of a novelty,” he says with a laugh. “We were all baking banana bread and sushi, but by the second lockdown, it all brought it home to me, as I lost my Australian tour twice, lost an American and English tour, and was about to lose my very first Irish tour, and that’s when it all turned to shit!”

An astute businessman, Tommy found the lack of control difficult to deal with.

“It’s not that I’m a control freak, but I’ve always looked after my own work and environment, so I take responsibility and the bucks stops with me,” explains Tommy, who has been married to Tina for over 15 years, and they have a daughter Becky. “Financially we could take the hit, but mentally it was very tough, and I felt for the newer acts who had the rug pulled from them so suddenly.”

But as Tommy’s mother used to say, if life gives you lemons, make lemonade, and it wasn’t long until banana bread was replaced with singing once more.

“I started to embrace things I would never have touched, like social media and technology, and all the studio equipment I had at home,” he says. “I learned to edit, to make videos for songs and broadcast them, and I started to get some great feedback on them.”

In fact, Tommy became somewhat of an internet sensation with his regular Jeep Tunes!

“I’d be heading off for a run, and driving down to the beach in the Jeep, dogs in tow, and would sing a song to a backing track along the way,” says Tommy, who still lives on the wild Atlantic coast. “Next thing, I was getting massive, massive viewers for it – one video alone got 1.6 million hits – and Teddy my dog would come up and lick the camera to say hello, which everyone loved!”

Tommy went from 20,000 followers on social media to 50,000 in the space of a fortnight, and as the pandemic went on, Tommy did 100 days of Jeep Tunes in a row!

“It was a bit of fun, but honestly, it gave me purpose, and it was even better when people started joining in and requesting songs,” he laughs. “When I ran out of my own, I’d start to learn ones off a karaoke site, so I’d learn the songs the night before, and the only things I didn’t sing was a bit of Motorhead!”

As part of Tommy’s 30th anniversary tour “All these years”, he will play what will no doubt be sold-out shows in the TLT in Drogheda, and the Carrickdale Hotel, Dundalk, and while he can’t promise Ace of Spades, audiences will be treated to three decades of hits.

This tour and accompanying album portrays the very best of Tommy, his dedication to his craft, his relentless insistence for sublime quality, his endless pursuit of something new, something different, something to challenge him and ultimately something unique for his fans and once again he has achieved all of this and created a ‘must have’ salute to a successful three decades in the music industry.

“Initially the album was supposed to be a ‘best of’ but we got caught up in the studio and got new songs from new writers, and I co-wrote some songs, so ended up with a brand-new album,” says Tommy. “So, what we have is a three CD set – a CD for each decade – and what audiences can expect is a look back on songs I haven’t sung in many years – which I had to go back and learn again – and some new songs which the audiences are enjoying, and a few surprises too.”

Tommy has great memories of his visits to Louth as an artist.

“I never really get a chance to sight-see when I’m touring, but I have been playing the TLT in Drogheda for ten years, and always get a great welcome from the crowd,” he recalls. “I remember doing a gig in the Fairways Hotel in Dundalk in 2005, and they packed 1,300 people in; they were hanging from the rafters!”

It’s been well-documented what a rollercoaster of a life Tommy has had over the years, and the resilience he has shown in bouncing back.

One such example was in the aftermath of a horrific car accident where Tommy was forced into the wings having sustained a broken neck. Defying all the odds and focusing on his craft, Tommy emerged from a 10-month hiatus armed with a top selling album “Restless Spirit” as his passport back to the “scene”, a scene he readily embraced with fervour and commitment. Reward came in the shape of sell out shows and new recording opportunities.

And in 2012, he was dealt the double-blow of losing both his parents to illness on the same day.

“This may sound awful, but in a way, I’m so glad they weren’t around for the pandemic,” says Tommy wistfully. “They would have been terrified, and wouldn’t have been able to cope, or understand what was going on.”

Tommy is the youngest of six children, and he says the grief just took over at the time.

“Until then, I never understood what grief was, and I physically had a pain in my heart all the time,” says Tommy. “But I drew on it mentally and shortly after I wrote one of my most successful songs ‘Goodbye my old friend’.”

Tommy’s 25-night tour will take him all over the country but is still finding time to write new material.

“Whenever I have a chance, I sit at the piano, and sometimes I get inspiration from very odd places,” he laughs. “This morning, Teddy did the strangest thing and peed on the leg of the piano, which he has never done before, and as I was cleaning it up, I thought of the title to a new song I was working on ‘Far Beyond Hills’, and next thing I knew I was playing it away on the keys.”

A tale to try and forget perhaps as people are getting misty-eyed listening to a doubtless hit in years to come!

Tommy is playing the TLT in Drogheda on Saturday March 12th. Tickets available on www.thetlt.ie.