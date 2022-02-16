Louth

Me nerves! Tommy still gets butterflies after ‘All these years’

Tommy plays the Carrickdale Hotel in Dundalk on Saturday February 12th and the TLT in Drogheda on Saturday March 12th.
Tommy Fleming has been "The Voice of Ireland" for 30 years.
Tommy is looking forward to visiting Louth on his 25-date 'All these years' tour.

Alison Comyn

For one of the most enduring performers in Irish music, Tommy Fleming is refreshingly down to earth. The Sligo man, who has been three decades selling out shows all over the world, has just played a packed show in Dundalk, and comes to Drogheda next month, but says he is actually nervous these days before he hits the stage!

The past two years have been really strange, and even though I’m delighted to be back in front of audiences, there is a nervousness and fear before I go on,” he says candidly. “It all came about from not doing anything for two years; being at home and wondering whether I’d be able to do the shows like I used to do, and in the beginning, it overwhelmed me completely.”

