McGinty welcomes ‘long overdue’ Ard Rí road resurfacing work

East Meath councillor Elaine McGinty says the resurfacing works for Ard Rí Estate, Drogheda were long overdue and residents will really reap the benefits from the improvements.

“The access roads have been in a bad state of repair for the last number of years in Ard Ri estate Drogheda, Co Meath. It is wonderful to see the positive impact that the works have made to the estate and it will make a big difference for residents using the roads on a daily basis,” said Cllr McGinty. “I have been pressing Meath County Council for some time to make these improvements and I am delighted the work has finally taken place. “

“These road works were essential and a long time incoming for Ard Ri residents. I wish to thank Meath County Council and the contractor Roadstone Ltd for their commitment to this project.”