Mayor of Drogheda welcomes the return to ‘normal life’ amidst constant reminders of a gruelling two years

Mayor of Drogheda, James Byrne, has welcomed the return to ‘normal’ life with open arms, but with Covid-19 still circulating, it’s not without it’s challenges.

In some ways, it’s like the pandemic never happened as James juggles family, professional and political life again, but there are also constant reminders of what was a very challenging two years for everyone.

On a typical midweek day when he would be most busy, the alarm sounds at quarter to seven and James is straight on to social media to keep up to date and catch up on the news.

He works full time in Sacred Heart Secondary School, but before that he has to get the kids up and ready for school and drop his son to creche.

“I leave the house about 20 to or quarter to nine and I’m in work for nine,” he says. “But I’m always trying to grab five minutes to check emails, to check Facebook messages. So if I’m in a couple of minutes early, I’ll just sit in the car and do that before I start work.”

Once he is in the school building, he is fully focused on teaching, “I made that clear to my boss that’s what would happen, I wouldn’t take calls during class. If I have a free period I’ll switch my attention back to making phone calls, returning calls, emails etc.”

Invited to perform the recent opening of the new Alzeimher’s Day Care Centre, Mayor Byrne was lucky that it coincided with a free period in school, but it was another example of the difficulties of juggling life and ploitics.

“I left school at five to 12 and I was up there just after 12, so I managed to get up there for an hour, meet everyone that was involved there and have a chat with some of the people.”

Constantly switching his attention between teaching duties and Councillor/Mayoral work, James has little time to switch off.

“You’re always thinking, will I return this call now, have I got the time to do it now, because you know you’re going to be on the phone for however long,” added James.

“But then when I go home, it’ll be half five, quarter to six. I’ll be conscious of trying to spend a bit of time with my family, so you say okay I’ll just switch my attention to them until maybe seven or half seven. Get the youngest up to bed.”

However he notes that in his job he is lucky due to the school calendar having breaks every six or seven weeks, permitting him to focus on Mayoral duties.

“You’re never switched off really. You’re going back to your phone, wondering is it too late to ring people. Check some emails, send some emails, get back to people’s messages.”

As Mayor of Drogheda, James is required to lead particular events, while also being present at Council led events. Leading events requires additional attention with James organising the majority of the details.

The dropping of Covid restrictions allowed Mayor Byrne to get back on the streets, meeting people and getting involvedin issues he would not have been able to address while isolating at home.

“I would feel anxious at times that you’re stuck at home, not getting out there, not meeting people, not chatting to them. I sometimes just deliberately walk into town just to say hello to people and for people to see that you’re out and about.

“More people are stopping me to just say can I have a word with you about something, that’s what I’m here to do, and you feel much better about yourself getting out and meeting people. During Covid you were reliant on social media to make yourself visible.”

While he was not affected financially by Covid, he added that he had to learn to teach in a different way, taking up residence n his shed during the day, participating in and chairing council meetings remotely.

Constantly worrying about being present in the community during lockdowns, James remembers wanting to drop leaflets just to get out and about, just to be seen, however he was questioning if this was the right thing to do.

“I remember when Covid first hit, we waited until mid/end of June, early July before I attempted to go around and drop any leaflets because I think that is possibly the best way to do your job as a Councillor.”

An advocate for an increase in back to person meetings, he said while remote is more convenient, in person meetings are more effective. As Chair of the Drogheda Borough District meetings it was his call when to return to in-person meetings.

“You’re having to make a call ‘do we go back to in-person meetings, what is the right thing to do here?’ And you’re obviously going to follow the guidance. But when the guidance allows you to have them, I’m asking myself, should we?

“And you’re constantly having to listen to both sides of the argument, but at the end of the day you make the call.”

Howeve,r he does believe there is an argument for some meetings to remain online such as the Joint Policing Committee meetings.

Prior to lockdowns, James experienced eight/nine months on the council “in normal times.” While he was only finding his feet he said “It’s the worst thing in the world for an elected representative.”

A major challenge Mayor Byrne has faced in his position is public speaking, “I could never speak with confidence in front of a group of people. I’m very comfortable in a classroom, but outside of that, it frightens me.

“Every time that I’ve had to speak, whether it was at an event, or a council meeting, I have to type my notes out and just have structure.”

While Covid is still at large, being a public representative can be a risky business to be in.

“You’re always worried, not so much for myself, but my family, if I go to meetings or an event that you might bring it home. For example, the Chief Superintendent’s retirement, there was a lot of people at that and it was great. But you’re going home then and wondering have I caught Covid and will I pass it on.

"But you make the decision to go because you feel you need to be there.”