Mayor of Drogheda welcomes the return to ‘normal life’ amidst constant reminders of a gruelling two years

Special Feature: Drogheda Recovering from Covid

&ldquo;You&rsquo;re never switched off really. You&rsquo;re going back to your phone, wondering is it too late to ring people. Check some emails, send some emails, get back to people&rsquo;s messages.&rdquo; Expand

“You’re never switched off really. You’re going back to your phone, wondering is it too late to ring people. Check some emails, send some emails, get back to people’s messages.”

Niamh McGovern

Mayor of Drogheda, James Byrne, has welcomed the return to ‘normal’ life with open arms, but with Covid-19 still circulating, it’s not without it’s challenges.

In some ways, it’s like the pandemic never happened as James juggles family, professional and political life again, but there are also constant reminders of what was a very challenging two years for everyone.

