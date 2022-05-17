Mayor Byrne hopes to gather support from Drogheda council to oppose Council decision

Mayor James Byrne said "It raises questions over the safety of our drinking water which is sourced from the Boyne close by."

Mayor James Byrne said he is hoping to gather the support from elected members in Drogheda to appeal the decision taken by An Bord Pleanála, granting Dawn Meats conditional planning permission to install 7km wastewater pipeline into River Boyne

Mayor James Byrne said, “I will do my utmost to be at the next meeting.

“While the planning process must be respected I am disappointed by the decision to grant permission to expand the Waste Water Treatment Plant at Beauparc. The dumping of hundreds of thousands of litres of so-called ‘treated’ water could be an environmental disaster for the region. It also raises questions over the safety of our drinking water which is sourced from the Boyne close by.

“As a Borough District we came together under the stewardship of former Mayor Kevin Callan and lodged a joint submission to Meath County Council objecting to the planning application.”

The second week of meetings for Save the Boyne group saw a great turnout, with the committee focusing on the immediate job in hand.

The groups main focus is getting their submissions in to An Bord Pleanála within the next week.

Peter Whelan, Chair of the group said, “The common fact that kept arising was the fact that thousands of people in Louth and Meath all get their drinking eater from this river.

The River Boyne is also a river with a status of European standards (SAC) special area of conservation, with attendees at the public meeting voicing their anger at the planning system and towards the County Council Executive.

Peter added, “Attendees felt it was the duty of them to protect us from pollution of these special areas of conservation. However it was decided that it is up to us ordinary people who care about our future generations to take action.

"That means going to the European court of appeal if necessary.”

At the meeting, it was highlighted that Meath and Louth County Councils “advertise ‘Ireland’s ancient East,’ ‘The Boyne Valley greenways’ and the proposed blue ways, while allowing waste water and other waste materials to be pumped into a river right on the doorstep of Newgrange.”

Peter said, “Newgrange is our pyramids and I don’t think this would happen in any other country and it had to be stopped.”