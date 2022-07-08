Maxol Dundalk crowned national ECHE ‘Heroes’ 2022

Dundalk Maxol Dublin Road and Seaview service stations were named national ECHR ‘Heroes’ 2022 for their work in the local community.

Shortlisted individuals and teams from all over the country came together to celebrate and honour the standout heroes across the Irish grocery sector who deserve to be celebrated for their contribution to both the industry and the communities they serve .

In the ‘Heroes for the Community’ category Colin Fee and Paddy O’Hanlon of Maxol Dublin Road and Seaview, Dundalk emerged as the winners, which the judges said was “through their amazing work in the local community ranging from defibrillator installations and local sport sponsorships to raising funds for numerous charities and supporting local causes.”

Following the excitement of the category winner announcements, it was Colin Fee and Paddy O’Hanlon of Maxol Riverside that were then named as the overall winners for 2022.

ECR Ireland was established in 1998 to promote the development & adoption of better practices for joint retailer/supplier initiatives.

A not for profit organisation, they encourage long-term co-operation between trading partners to better serve the Irish consumer and drive costs out of the supply chain.

This is achieved through development of industry best practices, promotion of their adoption and providing education and guidance on key demand side and supply chain issues. ECR is comprised of a selection of retailers and suppliers operating in Ireland across the food, drink & grocery, pharmacy and hardware sectors.