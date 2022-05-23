Mary Black leads tributes to late tour manager Damian McCollum

Leading Irish musicians have been among those paying tribute to Damian McCollum, Drumnacarra, Ravensdale, Co Louth, who died on Sunday May 22nd in the Mater Hospital, Dublin, after an illness.

Damian, who was a member of a very well-known musical family, had been tour manager for singer Mary Black for over 30 years and before that with Mama’s Boys, and was highly respected within the Irish music scene.

Describing him as her “dear friend and tour manager,” Mary Black said “For nearly 34 years Damian stood loyally beside me, protecting me, he always had my back. He was just the best person to have in your corner through the ups and downs of the entertainment world. Down through the years he must have made millions of cups of tea or honey and lemon drinks for me, wiped my tears when I was upset, made me laugh like no other and made the lives of all the band and crew so much easier on the road.”

"I’m happy in the knowledge that he died peacefully in the arms of his beloved wife Frances. I’m also grateful and blessed to have spent most of my touring life in his company.”

Pat McManus of Mama’s Boys also offered sympathy to Damian’s wife Frances and family, saying both he and Sallie were “devastated by the loss” of their old friend.

“Damian was the former Tour Manager of Mama's Boys and more than that he was my touring room buddy and my friend of so, so many years .Such a brilliant man ,who kept all organized and in order on the road during some heady times ....Damian was such a vital part of the Mama's Boys story.”

Other stars from the Irish folk, trad and blues scene also offered their condolences to Damian’s family including Frances Black, who said she knew he was “like a brother” to her sister Mary, with Sharon Shannon, Mary Coughlan, and Jack L also paying tribute to the man who had brought calm to the chaotic world of touring for so many bands.

Damian was also a skilled builder and, when not on the road, had worked on many projects locally and around the country.

Damian is survived by his wife Frances (née Sheehy), sister Margaret, brothers Brian, Shane and Roddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents Brian and Brea.

Reposing at his home in Drumnacara, Ravensdale, until 9pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.