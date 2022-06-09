Mark of distinction: St Oliver’s CC gets top Trinity College award

St. Oliver’s Community College in Drogheda has won the prestigious Trinity Access: Schools of Distinction, Innovation Award.

The Drogheda school has been recognised for their ongoing work in creating a college-going culture in their school.

“We are delighted to be part of a nationwide movement to promote the importance of post-secondary education. Winning the School of Distinction: Innovation award recognises the ongoing work of our staff and students,” said John Heeney, Deputy Principal. “Our parents and guardians have also provided huge support for the initiatives we have introduced this year and we look forward to further engaging and connecting with our local community through the mentoring programme which forms a key element of the Schools of Distinction programme.”

The Schools of Distinction Award, conferred by Trinity Access, Trinity College Dublin, recognises and showcases the efforts of schools nationwide to transform their school culture and to develop innovative approaches to teaching and learning.

“We are delighted to recognise the innovative, leadership and community focused work that St. Oliver’s Community College have achieved in an extraordinary year,” added Lisa Keane, Director of Trinity Access. “ We hope to share the learning from these beacons of creativity with all our other school partners. A warm congratulations from all in Trinity Access for your courageous and creative leadership.”

The scheme recognises the often extraordinary work being successfully undertaken by schools in challenging conditions. It encourages participants to draw on their own school and community resources and the resources of the Trinity Access project in Trinity College Dublin to support educational innovation and change.

This School of Distinction: Innovation Award, recognises the creative and innovative ways that schools are embedding a college-going culture.

They have active, student-centred programmes that support the three core practices of Pathways to College, Mentoring and Leadership in Learning in their school. Innovation Award winners support and encourage their teachers to explore innovative teaching methodologies, engage with other excellent teachers through the Trinity Access Community of Practice and establish Community of Practices within their own schools.

This award scheme aims to support the development of ‘college-going’ practices and a student-centred, innovative learning environment across schools nationwide. St. Oliver’s CC was particularly successful in providing opportunities to their students to experience college life with every student visiting a college campus this year.

First year students visited NUI Maynooth, second years were welcomed to Trinity College, 3rd and 5th years experienced the world-class sports facilities and campus of DKIT, TY students visited DCU and 6th years had the opportunity to visit the new TU Dublin campus in Grangegorman.

These trips were a welcome addition to the school’s calendar after the recent years of lockdown and students took full advantage of the opportunity available. The local opportunities were also encouraged where every TY and 5th student attended the DIFE Open Day.