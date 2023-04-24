Marist 5k run will raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease charity

Alan Craven, Principal, St. Mary's College, Ryan O'Kane and Eoin Kenny, Dundalk FC with a group including sponsors' at the launch of the Marist 5k which takes place on 12th May. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Alan Craven, Principal, St. Mary's College with Ryan O'Kane and Eoin Kenny, Dundalk FC at the launch of the Marist 5k which takes place on 12th May. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

St. Mary’s College, Dundalk have teamed up with Watch Your Back Motor Neurone Disease for their their fifth annual 5K fun run and walk which takes place on Friday the May 12 at 7pm.

Watch Your Back MND is a local charity set up by Dundalk’s Roy Taylor and the Taylor family. Roy, who represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1988 with his band Jump the Gun, was diagnosed in 2018 with MND.

The Taylor family have a great collection with the college with a number of family members attending the school downt he years. Roy’s daughter Ella is currently a second year student.

"We are delighted to help Roy, his wife Lisa and their four children, Adam, Terrance, Aaron and Ella, and their charity Watch Your Back MND, to continue the great work and highlighting of MND in our local community.,” said Denyse Hughes. “We hope to raise some much needed funds for Watch Your Back MND and spread the message of MND in our local community.”

The 5k is a chipped timed event with a commemorative Marist medal. Every finisher will receive a goody bag and will be entered into our sponsor’s raffle. The first 300 registered will get a bespoke Marist 5K run t-shirt and there will also be trophies and cash prizes for the first three finishers in the male & female categories.

The school has also teamed up with Niall Fergus from Mini Athletics to hold the Mini Athletics Kids Fun Run which will take place on the night too. The Mini Athletics Kids Fun Run will take place once the 5K run starts, at about 7.10, and will allow kids the chance to participate in a fun run and receive a medal and goodie bag. This is a free event which kids can join on the evening.

Face painting, fun games, live music and food vans will also be on site to make it a very enjoyable and entertaining evening for the whole family.

Details of this year’s 5k were announced at a launch on Thursday evening. Among the specially invited guests were professional soccer players and past pupils, Ryan O’ Kane, Dundalk FC and Emmanuel Adegboyega, Drogheda United FC, and current student and professional soccer player Eoin Kenny.

For more information, check out the school’s social media pages. Online registration is now open at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/Marist5k2023