Man produced hatchet and hammer during dispute over taxi fare

The defendant was warned to be alcohol free when his case is heard again.

A 57-year-old man who went into his house for a hatchet and hammer when his daughter got involved in a dispute over a taxi fare has been remanded on continuing bail.

Gerard Reynolds, with an address at the time at Rowan Heights, Marleys Lane, Drogheda, was told by Judge McKiernan that it had been a ‘horrendous experience’ for the taxi driver.

The victim testified that he feared for his life when he saw ‘a hatchet coming for me’.

He said he managed to get the hatchet and hammer off the other man. He radioed in the incident and added gardaí were ‘very prompt’ while other taxi drivers also arrived.

Inspector John Callanan said gardaí were alerted at 7.40am on 28 December 2020 following a report of a dispute with a taxi driver at Rowan Heights in which a hatchet and hammer were produced.

Reynolds, a father of three, with 27 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to, while committing an assault, producing a hatchet and hammer.

Solicitor Paul Moore said his client’s daughter was a passenger in the taxi. He went back into the house and got these two items.

No assault was carried out. He regretted what occurred and understood how terrifying it must have been. He had five cans to drink a couple of hours previously.

Mr Moore continued that his client had ‘serious difficulties’ with alcohol and was doing well now. He was no longer living in Drogheda but in Louth Village. He was not of great means

Judge McKiernan remanded Gerard Reynolds on continuing bail to 12 December for an update. If he was alcohol free a suspended sentence would be imposed. Otherwise, he would be going into custody ‘in view of his previous convictions’.