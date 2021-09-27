Man on social welfare told Gardai to ‘do some real work’

A 35-year-old man who told gardaí to ‘f*** off and do some real work’ when they encountered him drinking on the street has been fined €200 on a public order charge.

James Hodgins, Clonmore Drive, Ardee, admitted two offences arising out of an incident which occurred at Greenhills, Drogheda.

Evidence was presented that at 5pm on 28 August last gardaí received a report of a dispute taking place in an apartment.

The guards found Hodgins drinking cans of beer on the street. He became threatening and abusive and told the officers to ‘f*** off and do some real work’.

He refused to give his details and was arrested. There are 19 previous convictions, the court heard.

Barrister Ronan O’Carroll said his client had been attending a commemoration ceremony. There was a row after some drinking. Upon leaving the apartment the gardaí happened to be outside. Hodgins wished to apologise profusely if he did speak out of turn. He was on social welfare.

‘He’s on social welfare and he’s telling the guards to do a real job,’ Judge McKiernan remarked.

She fined him €200 for engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour or words.

A charge of being intoxicated in public was taken into consideration.