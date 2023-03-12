Man killed in single vehicle accident outside Carlingford

A man in his 30s has died followed a fatal single vehicle accident on the R176 near Carlingford in the early hours of the morning.

The accident happened shortly before 2.30am and the driver later passed away from his injuries.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the Greenore Road, between the Cooley Inn junction and Shilties Lough, remains closed this morning with diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene will be made by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam), to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 4800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.