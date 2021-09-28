Louth

Man in custody after alleged assault on pregnant wife

A 41-year-old man accused of assaulting his pregnant wife causing her harm has been remanded in custody with consent to conditional bail.

Drogheda Court heard that the defendant was arrested at 11am on 26 September last and charged later the same day at 6.26pm. He made no reply to the charge after caution.

Following a contested bail hearing Judge McKiernan granted the accused bail in his own bond of €300 with an independent surety of €500 cash lodged.

He must have no contact with the injured party, stay away from the family home, reside at a stated address and sign on every Monday and Friday at Drogheda garda station.

The man was remanded in custody with consent to bail to Cloverhill District Court on 4 October, via video link, for DPP directions.

Legal aid was granted.

