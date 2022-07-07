Man charged with Dundalk shooting remanded in custody

The accused will appear before Dundalk Court again on July 20th.

A 27-year-old man charged in connection with a shooting in Dundalk last Friday morning has been further remanded in custody.

Pauric Kelly, Cedarwood Park, Cox’s Demesne, Dundalk, was brought before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court on Sunday.

He is charged with assault causing harm to a man at a house in Oliver Plunkett Park, Dundalk on 1 July 2022 and the reckless discharge of a firearm at the same address on the same date.

The accused was then remanded in custody to Dundalk District Court.

On Wednesday, there was consent to Mr Kelly being remanded in custody to 20 July and to be produced in court on that day.

A disclosure order was made, and legal aid granted.