Man charged with credit union robbery in which Det Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead further remanded

A 33-year-old man charged in connection with an armed robbery at Lordship Credit Union during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead has been further remanded in custody.

Brendan Treanor, Emer Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk, is charged with robbery of €7,000 in cash and cheques at the credit union in Bellurgan on 25 January 2013.

He is also accused of conspiracy to commit burglaries with two named individuals and others between 11 September 2012 and 23 January 2013 to enter residential premises with the intention of stealing the keys of householders’ cars.

The defendant appeared before last week’s sitting of Dundalk Court via videolink.

His solicitor applied for legal aid and handed in a statement of means.

Court presenter Sgt Jimmy McGovern said that gardaí had only been furnished with the statement the night before and he requested that the statement of means be vouched.

Judge McKiernan reserved the issue of legal aid and remanded Brendan Treanor in custody to Dundalk Court on 28 July next for a bail application and to deal with legal aid.

She ordered that he be produced to attend court.