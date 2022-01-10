Man arrested over disappearance of 29 year old woman in 2018

Gardaí in Dundalk have arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of 29 year old Giedre Raguckaite in May, 2018

The man was arrested this morning and is currently detained at a Garda station in the midlands pursuant to a warrant under Section 42, Criminal Justice Act, 2006. He can be detained for up to 24 hours.

The young Lithuanian national, had arrived in Ireland in early March 2018 and initially took up residence in Drogheda. She then moved to College Heights, Hoey's Lane, in Dundalk at the end of April 2018.

She moved from there on on Thursday May 24th 2018 and there were two sighting of her in Dundalk between May 24th and 29th 2018.

She was last seen being assisted into a house in Laytown on the night of Tuesday, 29th May 2018 at 11pm by two men. It is understood she was intoxicated. It is believed she left that house with these men at approximately 1.45am on Wednesday, 30th May 2018.