Gardaí are investigating an incident which occurred on Avenue Road, Dundalk in the early hours of Thursday morning

A motorist was stopped by an individual claiming to be a member of An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí later arrested a man aged in his 20s in relation to this incident.

The man was taken to Dundalk Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been released from custody and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.