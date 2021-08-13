Louth

Man arrested following drugs seizure

Drugs seized by Gardai in Dundalk yesterday

Louth

Margaret Roddy

Gardaí have seized approximately €650,000 of suspected benzodiazepine tablets and arrested one man following the search of a vehicle in Dundalk,  yesterday.

At  around 5:50pm, Gardaí from the Dundalk District Drugs Unit stopped and searched a vehicle in the Bellewsbridge Road area  town.

During the course of this search, Gardaí discovered a number of black bin bags which contained suspected benzodiazepine tablets with an estimated value of €650,000 ).

The driver of this vehicle, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and he is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

