Man arrested after four people injured in crash

A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to a dangerous driving incident outside Dundalk in the early hours of Sunday morning which resulted in four people, including two Gardai, being taken to hospital.

A car, which failed to stop after Gardai spotted it being driven erratically at Park Street shortly before 4am this morning, crashed with a Garda car at the Redcow roundabout on the Inner Relief Road on the northern side of town.

The vehicle had failed to stop when requested and a managed containment operation ensued which came to a conclusion shortly before 4.30am at the Redcow roundabout, when the offending vehicle collided with an official Garda vehicle

Two Gardai were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda to be treated for their injuries. A man and two women, all aged in their 20s, who were passengers of the offending vehicle were brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital as a precaution.

A man in his 20s was arrested as a result and was brought to Dundalk Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Park Street, Demesne and Redcow Roundabout areas of Dundalk at this time, who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.