Man accused of social welfare fraud at locations in Louth

A 33-year-old man charged in connection with alleged social welfare fraud has been remanded on continuing bail to 21 September.

Benediktas Vaisnys, The Elms, Lough na Glack, Oriel Road, Carrickmacross, a separated father of two children, was granted legal aid.

Judge Fottrell made a disclosure order.

The defendant is accused of, on 1 February 2019, at Carrickmacross Post Office, Main Street, Carrickmacross, stealing €1,221 Jobseekers’ Allowance in the name of Benediktas Norkus while working under the identity of Benediktas Vaisnys; and a similar charge relating to €198 on 5 February 2019.

He is also charged with, on 14 August 2021, at AIB, Dyer Street, Drogheda, by deception, stealing €1556.34 Occupational Illness Benefit, in the name of Benediktas Vaisnys whilst being in receipt of Jobseekers’ Allowance in the name of Benediktas Norkus; and sums of €203 on 28 August 2021 and €203 on 11 September 2021.

The defendant is charged with, on 16 March 2021, at Boyne Centre Post Office, Drogheda, stealing Jobseekers’ payment of €203 in the name of Benediktas Norkus whilst working under the name of Benediktas Vaisnys, and a sum of €203 on 23 March 2021.

He is accused of, on 27 November 2018, at the Department of Social Protection, Millennium Building, St Alphonsus Road, Dundalk, applying for a PPSN no. in the name of Benediktas Vaisnys, using his mother’s maiden name, whilst already having a PPSN no. in the name of Benediktas Norkus.

He is further charged with, on 3 October 2021, at a place unknown, completing form UPIB in the name of Benediktas Norkus and failing to inform the Department of Social Protection that he had been working under the name of Benediktas Vaisnys and also that he made an Occupational Illness Benefit Application in this name.

The defendant is also charged with, on 10 March 2021, at a place unknown, making an application for Jobseekers’ Allowance in the name of Benediktas Norkus whilst working under the name of Benediktas Vaisnys and failing to inform the Department of Social Protection of this fact.