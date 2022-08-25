Man accused of Louth home invasion with a knife further charged with false imprisonment

One of two men accused of an aggravated burglary at a house in Dundalk, has been further charged with false imprisonment in connection to the alleged incident.

The DPP has already directed that Catalin Jimi Munteanu (41), address unknown, be tried on indictment in the circuit court on a charge of burglary, while he had a knife, at Bachelors’ Walk, Dundalk, on 15 May 2022.

In the district court on Wednesday, Gda Charlie Barrett gave evidence of further charging Mr Munteanu at 11am that day. He made no reply after caution.

He is accused of false imprisonment of a female and assaulting her, causing harm, at Bachelors’ Walk on 15 May last.

The DPP has directed a trial on indictment on the two new charges, Gda Barrett said.

There was also consent to a send forward on signed pleas of guilty.

Mr Munteanu appeared in custody and had the assistance of a Romanian interpreter.

Solicitor Miriam Regan said no application was being made for bail. She confirmed disclosure had been received.

Judge Mitchell remanded the defendant to be produced in custody on 31 August for service of a book of evidence.

Legal aid was granted on the Section 3 assault charge and the court certified for the interpreter.