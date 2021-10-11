Man (50s) arrested for firearms discharge

18/08/2021 A member of the Gardai during a Covid Vaccine & facemasks for Children Demonstration at the Department of Education on Marlborough Street Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

A man in his 50s has been arrested following an alleged firearms discharge in north Louth at the weekend.

A spokesman for Dundalk gardai said: “Gardaí in Dundalk were called to an incident yesterday morning, Sunday 10th October, 2021 at approximately 10:30am in relation to the discharge of a firearm in the townland of The Annies, on the outskirts of Dundalk. No one was injured.”

It was later confirmed that a man in his 50s was arrested and a firearm was recovered.

"Gardaí are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident. He has since been released without charge with a file now being prepared for the DPP.”