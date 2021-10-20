Man (30) was abusive to staff in Drogheda hospital

A 30-year-old man found by gardaí unconscious in his car after taking heroin, has received a suspended sentence for a drugs offence.

Jamie Gallagher, St Saviour’s, Shop Street, Drogheda, pleaded guilty to possession of diamorphine for sale or supply at Drogheda garda station on 3 August 2019.

Separately, he admitted public order charges arising out an incident at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital this year.

Evidence was presented that on 3 August 2019 at Fair Green, Drogheda, gardaí spoke to the defendant who was in a parked vehicle.

Syringes, tin foil and other drugs paraphernalia were inside the car. After a search, diamorphine valued €2,500 was found on Gallagher.

Drogheda Court also heard that at 7.15am on 1 May 2021 gardaí received a report of a ‘highly intoxicated’ male being abusive to staff in the hospital.

He also threatened staff members and became abusive to gardaí when they arrived. There were 52 previous convictions.

Gallagher’s solicitor said he had a ‘huge’ addiction to heroin, and on the occasion in question was found unconscious in a car after injecting himself with the drug.

In relation to the incident at the Lourdes he had gone to see a friend and was not let in.

For the drugs offence a four-month sentence was imposed, suspended for 18 months. The defendant got two months consecutive, suspended for 18 months, for the public order matter.