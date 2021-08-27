Man (29) dies in car crash on Carstown Road, Drogheda

A 29-year-old man has died following an accident on the Carstown Road, Drogheda shortly before 11pm on Thursday, August 26th.

His car left the road and struck a tree. The driver, and the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai in Drogheda are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision.

The scene was examined by Forensic Collision Investigators and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. They are particularly appealing to road users on the Ballymakenny Road and Carstown areas at the time of the collision and to those who may have camera footage (including dash cam) to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda gardai at 9874200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800666111.