Man (27) accused of assaulting a woman on Greenway refused bail

The man appeared at Dundalk Court on Monday.

A man has appeared in court after a woman was allegedly attacked on the Carlingford Lough Greenway at the weekend.

Niall Tumelty (27), Coolderry, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, is accused of assaulting a female causing her harm at the Greenway, Ballyoonan, Omeath on Saturday last, 25 September 2021.

The District Court on Monday heard that the defendant was arrested on Saturday and formally charged the following day. He made no reply to the charge after caution.

Niall Tumelty was brought in custody before Judge McKiernan and made an application for bail. Gardaí objected.

Following an ‘in camera’ hearing the judge refused bail and remanded the defendant in custody to Cloverhill District Court on Friday next, 1 October, via video link, for DPP directions.