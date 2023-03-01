Mamma Mia! St Louis TY students dish up hit ABBA musical

The dancing queens from Transition Year in St. Louis Secondary School, Dundalk, are busy making final preparations for their production of “Mamma Mia!.

Following initial auditions and many months of rehearsals, the cast of over eighty students will take to the stage on three nights from Tuesday March 7 to Thursday March 9 and for matinee performances on both the Tuesday and Thursday.

The hit musical Mamma Mia is set on a small Greek island and uses the ever-popular music of Abba to tell the story of Sophie’s search for her father. Expect lots of toe-tapping tunes, great dance scenes and plenty of fun and romance!

Cast members include Orlaith O’ Hare as Sophie, Rhiannon Dolan as her mother, Donna, and Beth Brady, Mollie Kirk and Jessica Zhang as Sophie’s potential Dads, Sam, Bill and Harry.

This lively musical will have the audience up on their feet, dancing in the aisles, by the end of the show!

The show will take place in the school hall, with doors opening at 7pm each night. Tickets are available from the school.

“Take a chance” to say “Thank you for the music” as these talented students take to the “Super Trouper” spotlight for a fabulous night of entertainment!