Making history: first female chairs for Louth clubs

History has been made at one of Louth’s most successful GAA clubs with the appointment of local architect Cariona Tuite as the first female chairperson in the club’s history and also one of a handful in the county.

The Tullyallen woman has been a long-time supporter and committee member of the club, and says it is an absolute honour to make history and be a role model for the women’s players.

"I’m in a male-dominated profession – when I went to university I was one of four women out of 180 students – so I am used to being outnumbered on building sites and projects,” says Cariona. “GAA is still seen as being male-dominated too, so it is fantastic to be voted into the chair.”

GAA is in the blood for Cariona as her great-grand uncle Patrick Tuite played on the first Tullyallen team under the new GAA rules in 1886.

GAA legend Michael Cusack refereed the game and it happened where Cariona built her house!

"That was 135 years ago, and that was the beginning of GAA in our family here, and this is history, the first Lady Chair and I am delighted that I am carrying the name on after so many years.

In a show of true harmony in their house, Cariona’s husband Joe Hurson is not only a club coach, but is also her vice-chair!

"He’s not only my partner, but my right-hand man in the club,” she laughs. “We have a son Matthew playing for the u7s, and daugter Anna with the u5s, and Luke (11) was also a player.”

The former PRO, Cariona has great plans for the club, in one of their most successful years.

"Former Presidents Ronnie Floyd and Pa O’Brien congratulated me saying I was making history, which made me so proud,” she adds, “But one of the best things was hearing one of the female players at 19 tell me she was so proud for me, and I would be handing that to her, which at her age is for her to know she can be in that position is tremendous.”

Cariona follows in the footsteps of St Kevin’s, Phillipstown who voted Paula Johnson as chair in October, in what they called a ‘momentous occasion’.

"Many of us around the county has been fortunate enough to know Paula and we couldn't think of a more appropriate person to take the mantle of first lady chairperson,” said a spokesperson for the club.

“Paula has shown unwavering support on the sidelines to our upcoming players, she has provided the girls and ladies in this club a high standard to strive towards. St. Kevin’s GAA couldn’t be passed on to a more sure pair of hands. We wish Paula the very best of luck as we begin the next chapter in St. Kevin’s history.”

Cariona says she would like to thank previous chair Joey Carolan for two fantastic terms and also secretary Susan O’Donoghue for being a great support in her new role.