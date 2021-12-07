Louth

Making history: first female chairs for Louth clubs

New Glen Emmets chairperson Cariona Tuite pictured with outgoing chair Joey Carolan and all their silverware! Expand
Current Presidents Michael Meehan and Barry Brennan with St Kevin's GAA chairperson Paula Johnson. Expand

Current Presidents Michael Meehan and Barry Brennan with St Kevin's GAA chairperson Paula Johnson.

Alison Comyn

History has been made at one of Louth’s most successful GAA clubs with the appointment of local architect Cariona Tuite as the first female chairperson in the club’s history and also one of a handful in the county.

The Tullyallen woman has been a long-time supporter and committee member of the club, and says it is an absolute honour to make history and be a role model for the women’s players.

