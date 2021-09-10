Major programme of water flushing in Dundalk to commence after summer issues with manganese sediment

Irish Water, working in partnership with Louth County Council, is commencing a programme of watermains flushing to safeguard the water supply for customers in Dundalk and its environs.

Following a large burst in Dundalk in June, manganese sediment became dislodged and carried through the network causing some customers to experience temporary discoloured water. These essential flushing works are required to clear any remaining manganese sediment from the distribution network and reduce the likelihood of future discolouration issues at the customer tap.

These flushing activities are part of an overall action plan to address discolouration issues associated with high manganese levels found in the source water that feeds into Cavanhill water treatment plant. A programme of works at the Cavanhill water treatment plant has already been carried out including the installation of an interim Manganese treatment system to reduce manganese levels in the final treated water.

These essential maintenance works must be completed in phases. The second phase is progressing well and is expected to be completed by Friday, September 17. While these essential works are ongoing, customers in the following locations will experience temporary discoloured water as sediment becomes dislodged and is removed by the flushing works between Monday 13 September and Friday 17 September; Longwalk, Oliver Plunkett Park, Mac Swiney Street, O’Hanlon Park, Father Murray Park, Church Street, Phillip Street, Legion Avenue, Culhane Street, Headford, Mount Avenue, Castleblayney Road, Mill Road, Tateetra, Fatima, Chapel Street , Broughton Street, Castle Road, St. Patrick Terrace, St. Brigids Terrace, New Street, Seatown, Mary Street North, Bachelors Walk, St. Marys Road, Yorke Street, Nicholas Street, Market Street, Little Ash, Castlering, Stone Trough, Knockbridge, Mullabohy, Thomastown, Littlemill, Carrickmacross Road, Knockcor, Carnroe, Kilcurly, Dunbin Big.

Customers will be given advance notice of when the next phase of flushing works will commence.

Any customers seeing discoloured water coming from their cold kitchen tap are advised to run the tap for a few minutes to restore the clear colour. If the colour does not restore to clear, customers are advised not the drink the water as a precaution, and should contact Irish Water using the contact details below.

It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers when flushing is complete but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Irish Water is encouraging customers to conserve water while these essential works are underway. There are ways to conserve water that will not impact on hygiene or handwashing. Simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply such as not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible. There are lots more tips on how to conserve water in your home on our website at https://www.water.ie/conservation/

John Hand, Irish Water, said of the works, ”Irish Water and Louth County Council understands the inconvenience caused when flushing works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these necessary works to remove any remaining sediment from the network and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience caused.”

Customers with queries or concerns about the quality of their drinking water should contact the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 or via Twitter @IWCare. The latest updates on these works will be available on the supply and service section of our website https://www.water.ie.

Irish Water is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.