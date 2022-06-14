Major fire at recycling plant in Dundalk

The scene of the fire in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan.

The scene of the fire in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan.

The scene of the fire in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan.

The scene of the fire in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan.

Heavy smoke billowing from the Oxigen Recycling Plant to the rear of these factory units in Dundalk.

Several units of Dundalk and Louth Fire Service tackled a large blaze at a recycling plant near the town centre on Tuesday evening.

The blaze at the Oxigen Recycling premises just off the Coe’s Road broke out just after 6pm and quickly large plumes of heavy smoke billowed from the premises.

A truck stop for the haulage trade is located on an adjacent site and this was a cause of concern for a period of time.

Units of Louth Fire Service from Ardee and Carlingford helped tackle the blaze.

Louth County Council advised the public to avoid the Coe’s Road area due to smoke causing hazardous conditions for motorists. Residents in the area are urged to close windows and stay indoors.

As of last 10.30pm last night, Fire Service Personnel were still at the scene and traffic diversions remained in place in the immediate area, while works crews were moving recycled material and dousing it with water.