Magical performances of Aladdin promised from Sacred Heart girls

Sacred Heart girls have been working hard in the run up to the school play.

It’s that time of year again when the students of the Sacred Heart School gear up for their annual musical, this year their adaptation of Disney’s Aladdin Jr!

Join the young women for an enchanting evening as the Transition Year students perform songs from this popular show.

Join the students of Sacred Heart School for an enchanting evening as the Transition Year students perform Disney’s Aladdin Jr!

This talented cast will take you on a magic carpet ride to the land of Agrabah, set under the sizzling sun of the Middle East. Ciara Mongan plays our loveable, poor street urchin who longs to make his parents proud. With help from a genie, played by Hazel Carthy, he tries his best to win the heart of the Lily Kate Carley as Princess Jasmine, and put an end to scheming plans to overthrow the beloved sultan, played by Sophie Herbert. With a soundtrack including classic Disney hits such as A Whole New World, Friend Like Me and One Jump Ahead this thrilling tale will be enjoyed by all ages.

The Transition Year students have been working tirelessly for the last few months, under the professional guidance of director and producer Ms. Tracey Martin, musical director Ms. Linda Collins, choreographer Ms. Gillian Donaghey, our public relations team leads, Ms. McArdle and Ms. Mc Guirk and our TY coordinator Ms. Miriam Corboy. We wish to thank our principal Ms. Leoni Carroll, our vice principal Ms. Deirdre Lynch and all the staff of Sacred Heart School for all of their continued support, without it our vision could not become reality.

Performances will take place on Monday 12th and Tuesday 13th of March at the Barbican Theatre. Doors open at 7:00 with our students taking to the stage at 7.30pm. Tickets are €15 and are available at Sacred Heart School. Tickets will also be available from the Barbican Theare from Thursday March 9th. Much like our genie’s lamp, these tickets are pure gold dust!